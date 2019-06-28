CROWN POINT | Daniel A. Huestis passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home in Crown Point.

Dan was born January 24, 1965, the son of Phillip A. and Justina (Rooker) Huestis.

He is survived by his parents; his brother, Phillip M. Huestis and his wife, Timi Joy; his sister, Amy Bean and her husband Tom; his brother, Todd Huestis; and many nieces and nephews.

A private Graveside Service will take place at the convenience of the family.

Dan’s family would like to thank the wonderful caring staff at Crown Point Mountain Lake Services for all their support and love they gave Dan. A special thank you to his nurse, Brenda Speshock, who was always there for him and the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com