CROWN POINT | Daniel B Haran Sr (68) passed away suddenly at his home in Crown Point NY on April 7, 2020. He was born in Ticonderoga on January 3, 1952 to the late Doris Provanchia and the late David Haran Sr.

Dan grew up in Port Henry, NY. After finishing School he enlisted in the US Airforce where he served in Rome NY for 4 years then returned home. He then served in the Reserves and worked at International paper until 1999 when he suffered a massive stroke and had to retire early. Prior to 1999 Dan loved to be on the go. He worked even when he wasn’t at work. He spent many summers camping and hiking with his family. After 1999 Dan enjoyed dinners and spending quality time with his family. There was always laughter when Dan was in the room, he had many stories to tell of pastime mischief he got into with his brothers, sisters and close friends.

Dan is survived by his son Dan Haran Jr, Daughter Brandy (Jesse) Harrington, Daughter Mindy (Andy) Ross, Grandchildren Danee Jo Haran, Logan Harrington, Cameron Harrington, Mandy Ross, Sawyer Ross and Landon Ross. Great Grandchildren Harlee and Jessa Mars, sisters Patricia (Gary) Sage, Marilyn Vanderhoof (Chuck Dolloff), Carolyn (Gary) Gordon, Barb (Chip) Perry, Pam (Tom) Jacobs, brothers Glenn (Linda) Haran and Bill Haran also many Nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother David Haran Jr

There will be a celebration in honor of Dan this summer.