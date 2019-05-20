A service with full Military Honors for David T. Shaughnessy who passed away Feb. 17, 2019 will be held at 1:00 PM Friday May 31, 2019 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuyerville, NY.
