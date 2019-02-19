SEVERANCE | David Thomas Shaughnessy, 66 passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

David was born April 20, 1952 in Ticonderoga, NY the son of the late George E. and Gladys (Litts) Shaughnessy, He grew up in Newcomb, NY.

He was also predeceased by his son David R. Shaughnessy, his brothers William and Michael Shaughnessy and his sisters Patricia LaRocque, Linda Taylor and Rebecca Dobie.

David was a veteran of the US Army having served 13 years during the Vietnam war era and was honorably discharged.

He started Crazy Coyote Crafts in Severance, NY. He enjoyed riding his motor cycle, fishing on occasion with a beer in hand, spending time at the campsite on Schroon River and traveling when he was able.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years Esther Bruno Shaughnessy of Severance, his son Patrick E. (Cathy) Shaughnessy of Schroon Lake, his granddaughters Saige and Harper Shaughnessy of Schroon Lake, His sister Elizabeth LaMay of Minerva, his stepson Jeffrey (Caren) Tyrrell and step grandson Adrian Stevens of Peekskill and many nieces, nephews and friends.

David requested that be no calling hours or funeral service. There will be a service with full military honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road Schuylerville, NY to be announced at a future date.

The family requests that memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home Schroon Lake.