Dawn Eileen Landers [Webb], 62, of Mayfield, NY passed away suddenly on Tuesday October 9th. Dawn first moved to the Village of Mayfield from her hometown of Hartford, NY in Washington County in 1976 after being married.

Dawn had worked for Coleco many years ago before starting a 30 year career with Amsterdam Print where she continued to work as of late. She had remained active for many years with the Mayfield Methodist Church and had performed past service as a Village of Mayfield Trustee and a member of the Mayfield Fire Department Auxiliary.

Dawn had very much enjoyed crafting and crocheting and she loved camping and spending time with her family and extended family.

She is survived by her loving husband Bart [Bartholomew] Landers; her daughter Danielle Landers; her grandson Robert John Landers; three furbaby Chihuahuas including Teddy, Cameo and Cinnamon; four siblings including Debbie; Babs; Jeff and Martin and her stepmother Mary Webb, all of Washington County, along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her infant son David Landers; her father Robert Webb and her mother Gail [Edwards] Webb, both of Fulton County, NY.

Family and friends are invited to visitation at the Mayfield United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 21, 2018 from 1 to 2 p.m. where a celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mayfield Union Rural Cemetery. Donations in Dawn’s memory are invited to be made to the Mayfield Methodist Church at 20 N. Main St., Mayfield, NY 12117. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Gloversville Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.gloversvillefuneralservice.com.