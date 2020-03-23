Deborah Ann (Graham) LaMotte1952-2020

Deborah LaMotte, 68 of Elizabethtown, passed away suddenly on Saturday March 21st, 2020 at AMC in Saranac Lake, New York.

Debbie was born in Plattsburgh, NY on the 6th day of January 1952. The daughter of Howard "Hop" and Elaine (King) Graham.

Debbie met her first love Bob LaMotte, predeceased in 2003. Bob was a traveling truck driver so it's no surprise that him and Debbie became married and explored other states while they were raising four boys before coming back to her hometown. Awhile after Debbie came back home she was fortunate to find the love she would spend her life with, Kevin J. Simpson Sr., predeceased June 2016. Debbie and Kevin definitely had a lot in common. Coffee, poker table, casinos and some of the biggest hearts anyone could have. Some might say, "the perfect fit"

She was a C.N.A. for the Horace Nye Nursing Home for many years where she eventually retired. However, sitting and doing nothing was hard for her. Following her retirement to keep herself busy, she went into housekeeping, the mail room and Denton Publications and Home Health Aid. She was one of the most hard working women around and where ever Deb was working she was in charge. A natural leader.

Debbie was our "mother hen", always knew best and always shared her opinion whether you liked it or not. Truthful and honest. This is one of the many things people loved about her. Because of her truth, honesty and warmth, her house was HOME. Home to not only family, but anyone. If you needed a meal there was always something in the fridge to heat up(mainly chicken), if you needed a place to stay, her couch was always available (but only for 30 days), advice (she would sit right at that kitchen table and listen and talk and not afraid to tell you if you were wrong or apologize if she was) or to just stop in for a cup of coffee and good company (if you got there before her though, make sure that coffee was brewing before she pulled in).

She was always there whenever, just not after 9pm. Debbie's house is where everything happened and everyone always was. From early morning house full filling up on toast & butter, coffee and a couple laughs before everyone went to work and right back at the same place after work. From chicken, BBQ's and Spaghetti for dinner there was always plenty to feed anyone who walked through the door and still more laughter. From Family feuds, gatherings and just so much love all in one place because of one women who held everyone together through any situation. There was so much respect for one person. She was the person everyone relied on, everyone went to. She always had the answers. She was "Deb". Debbie was what we once thought was invincible and now the time has come to say goodbye. We will stay strong, we will love, we will respect and we will enjoy ours lives living happy in her memory.

We will forever be thankful to have been able to have had such an amazing person in our lives.

Debbie is predeceased by her mother/father Howard "Hop" and Elaine (King) Graham, brothers Jed, Doug and Billy Graham, her sister Barbara (Graham) Simpson, Kevin J. Simpson Sr. (Significant other).

She is survived by her sisters Janet Graham of Elizabethown, Linda Walter (Francis) of Port Henry, Lori (John) Light of Elizabethtown and brother Jimmy (Suzanne) Graham of Elizabethtown. Her children Craig (Kelley) LaMotte of Elizabethtown, Lloyd (Julie) LaMotte of Crown Point, Jason LaMotte of Elizabethtown, Adam (Virginia) LaMotte of Westport and Samantha Graham (Sean) of Plattsburgh. 15 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and no social gathering at this time, a burial service and reception to follow will be held at a later time and will be announced!