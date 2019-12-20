PORT HENRY | Deborah Jean (Danyow) Harrington - 67 years old of Port Henry, NY passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home. Deb was born in Middelbury, Vt the daughter of Harold Danyow & Lorraine Barr.

Deb was a loving wife, mother & grandmother. She had a deep love for all her family. Deb also had a deep faith and love for the lord. She always felt him there with her and trusted in him. Deb was previously employed at Simmons Precision where she met the love of her life John Harrington in 1985. They were married on the following year on August 17, 1986.

Deb is survived by her loving husband John Harrington of Port Henry, daughter Rebecca and her husband Brian Rollins of Port Henry, daughter Trichia Chaput of Bristol her fur babies Bella, Scooter & Lilly step-children Julie Anderson of Westport and Jonathan Harrington of Albany & the light of her life and the center of her heart and soul her grandchildren Gabriella & Justin Rollins, her mother Lorraine Barr of Shelburne and father-in-law George Harrington of Moriah and many brothers and sisters.

Deb is pre-deceased by her father Harold Danyow, step-father Loren Barr, mother-in-law Elizabeth Harrington and son-in-law Christopher Chaput.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to North Country SPCA and the Moriah Food Pantry.

Calling hours will be held at the Harland Funeral Home on Sunday, December 22 from 5-7pm. A funeral will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Mineville, NY on Monday December 23 at 11 am.

A celebration of life will be held at the K of C on Main St. in Port Henry immediately following the funeral.

There will be a spring time burial.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.