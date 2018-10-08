NEWPORT | Deborah R. Murphy, 67, of Woodchuck Hill Road, died on September 29, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.

Deborah was born on September 8, 1951 in Mount Kisco, a daughter of Betty (Biggs) Light of Elizabethtown and the late Kempton Light. She graduated from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and furthered her education at SUNY Plattsburgh. Debbie later graduated from Utica College with a Bachelor Degree in Business. On September 1, 2007, Debbie was united in marriage with John Murphy at their home in Newport. She had a distinguished 35 year career with Indium Corporation from where she retired as a Materials Manager, Indium and Gallium, in 2017. Debbie was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #551 in Elizabethtown and a previous member of the World Trade Council. She will be fondly remembered for her expertise in baking, supplying cakes and other baked goods for many area celebrations, events and bake sales for local charities.Survivors besides her husband, John, and mother, Betty, include one daughter, Heather (Robert) Borden of Newport; three sisters, Sally (Frank) Costello of Glens Falls, Priscilla Young of Pocasset, MA, and Laura Light of Keene; one brother, John (Lori) Light of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, Zackary (Alexandria) Borden of Vernon, Jacob and Isabella Borden of Newport, Joshua Murphy of Utica and Kody, Cameron and Kaiden Murphy of Newport; one stepson, Michael (Becky) Murphy of Key Largo, FL; one great-grandson, Blake Borden; several nieces and nephews; and the many members of her husbands family. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a stepson,

Jason Murphy.Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Kenneth Palmer officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Newport. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The American Legion Auxiliary Service will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Newport Volunteer Fire Company, 7370 Main Street, Newport, NY 13416.

Envelopes are available at the funeral home.