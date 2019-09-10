Death Notice

Hudson Falls, Deborah T. Buhler formerly of Schroon Lake, passed away suddenly at the Glens Falls Hospital Saturday August 31, 2019.

She was predeceased by her daughter Helena Buhler, her Father Gilbert L Tyrrell Sr., hermother Betty Tyrrell and her brother Gilbert L. Tyrrell Jr.She leaves her daughter Mary Elizabeth Buhler and her son Michael Buhler, her uncle, aunts,niece, nephew and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday Sept. 23, 2019 at St. Andrews EpiscopalChurch in Schroon Lake. Interment will follow in the Severance Cemetery.To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com