Delores M. Wykes (Nephew), 74 passed away October 8, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Wykes of Mineville, her daughter, Lori Fuller (Nye Quesnel) of Ticonderoga; her granddaughter, Sarah Wholley of Connecticut, her grandson, Howard Fuller Jr. (Tessa Schwab) of North Carolina, Her granddaughter, Nicole Fuller of California; her sister Sandy (John) Goodroe of Westport, her brother Joe (Sandy) Nephew of Mineville, her sister Sue (Richard) Hoskins of Plattsburgh, her brother-in-law David (Fran) Wykes of Florida and Shirley Dayton of Whitehall.

Delores was predeceased by her daughter Becki Wykes, her parents, Harold and Louise Nephew, her inlaws, Mary and Howard Wenz, and her special Aunt Mary Brooks.

Arrangements are in the care of Harland Funeral Home, Port Henry, NY. Calling hours will on Saturday October 13 from 1-3 with a reception to follow at the Parish Center in Port Henry, NY.