HAGUE | Derek Andrew May went to be with Jesus February 26, 2019 at the age of 42.

He was born September 20, 1976 in Niskayuna, N.Y., the son of David P. May and Nancy Fortier May of Niskayuna and Hague, New York.

After graduating from Niskayuna High School in 1996, he moved to Tennessee where he resided for seven years. In 2003 he moved with his sons to Hague, N.Y.

Derek worked as a Logger until 2017 and then went to work for Pat Armstrong Inc. Derek was hard working with a huge heart full of love for his family and friends.

He had recently found his Soulmate in Sharon Olcott-Dorsett. Derek loves Sharon’s daughters as if they were his own.

Derek is survived by his parents, David and Nancy May; his brother, Chad (Ellen Russo) and niece, Sierra May of Schenectady; his fiancee, Sharon Olcott-Dorsett of Ticonderoga; his children, Hunter and Brandon May and Tyler Proud of Hague (their mother, Michelle Proud), Cheyenne Nast of Crown Point (her mother, Barb Nast), and Taylor, Kallie and Maicey Dorsett of Ticonderoga (their mother, Sharon Olcott-Dorsett). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Olawia and Lawrence Fortier, his paternal grandparents, Ida and George May, his aunt and uncle, Barb and Paul Belden and his uncles George May and Allan Groshans.

Relatives and friends may call, Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, N.Y.

A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone Alliance Church in Ticonderoga.

A gathering for family and friends will follow on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Hague Fish & Game Club, 488 West Hague Road, Hague, NY.

Interment will take place in the Spring at the family plot of the May Memorial Cemetery of Hague.

Derek had such love for children that donations in his memory may be made to The Children’s Charity of your choice.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com