Diane C. (DeSimone) McCardell July 26, 1944- January 24, 2019

Moriah| Diane McCardell of Center Road, Moriah, passed away on January 24, 2019.She was predeceased by her first husband, George (Bob) DeSimone and her son Robert (Bobby) DeSimone. She was most recently predeceased by her second husband George (Stuart) McCardell. She was the daughter of Thomas (Jack) and Anna (Turek) Burhart. She is survived by her son Derrick and Julie DeSimone and her grandchildren Zach and Kati DeSimone.Services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Town of Moriah Ambulance Squad.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.