Ticonderoga | Dominick Joseph Viscardi, Jr. 68, passed away on January 26, 2019, in Seattle, Washington, where he resided since 1973, after a brief and brave battle with cancer.

Dom was born on June 13, 1950 in Moses Ludington Hospital, Ticonderoga, New York.

He attended Weedsville School and was the salutatorian of the first graduating class at St. Mary's School, Class of 1964. Dom was an altar boy from shortly after he made his first communion to the 8th grade and was a member of Boy Scouts Troop 72 attaining the rank of Life Scout. He graduated from Cranwell Prepatory School, where he was a member of the football and lacrosse teams, in 1968, and from Saint Michael's College in 1972.

Dom worked as a stock broker in several prominent brokerage firms until he retired to open his own personal fitness company. He has just retired from his second career when he became ill.

Dom was devoted, generous and kind man to his family and friends throughout his life.

He is survived by his parents, Hon. (retired) Dominick. J. and Rose Marie Viscardi, his siblings, Michael, Mary Kathleen, John, Rose Marie, Theresa and Patrick; their children and grandchildren.

Dom will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ticonderoga, New York in the spring as his last wish was to buried with his family and his childhood friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mary's Catholic School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.