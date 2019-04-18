SPRING SERVICE NOTICE: A Funeral Service for Dominick Joseph Viscardi, Jr., 68, who passed away on January 26, 2019 in Seattle, Washington, will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. The Rite of Committal will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette will officiate. A reception will follow at the Ticonderoga Best Western. Dominick is survived by his parents, Hon. (retired) Dominick. J. and Rose Marie Viscardi, his siblings, Michael, Mary Kathleen, John, Rose Marie, Theresa and Patrick; their children and grandchildren.