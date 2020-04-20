SCHROON LAKE | We are saddened to announce the passing of Donald A. Whitty, “Uncle Don” 85, on Tuesday April 7, 2020.

Donald was born on December 1, 1934 to the late Julius and Bessie (Palmer) Whitty Sr. He was born at the Whitty family homestead at Schroon Falls, the fourth of five sons. He attended school in Schroon Lake and joined the United States Air Force in 1952. He served 4 years, stationed out of O'Hare International Airport.

Upon returning to Schroon Lake, he met and married Mary Jane (Welch) Whitty and they celebrated 54 years of marriage before her passing on August 1, 2013.

Donald worked for Schroon Lake Tractors (John Deere) for 27 years and also drove truck for Lewis Stapley and Larry Shields.

Donald's passion was being a loyal member of both the Schroon Lake Fire Department and Schroon Lake Emergency Squad. He joined the SLFD on April 7, 1969 and ironically passed on what would have been his fifty first anniversary with them. He served as Fire Chief from 1977 to 1982. Also, serving as Assistant Chief, Captain, Fire Commissioner and Deputy Essex County Fire Coordinator. In addition, he was honored numerous times as Member of the Year for both the Fire Department and the Emergency Squad. We always said “Dad slept at our house, but he lived at the fire house!” 4th of July parades just won't be the same!

In 1983, Donald was named Citizen of the Year by the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce for his dedication to both the SL Fire Department and SL Emergency Squad.

Donald loved to read, going to Stewart's for coffee and donuts, Sunday morning breakfast with family, a good joke and a cold Budweiser or two!

We wish we had a quarter for every hour he spent maintaining his property at the Whitty family homestead. Riding his John Deere mower, perfectly manicuring the river front. That will be his forever Happy Place!

Donald is survived by his daughter Roxane and son-in-law Gary Egan, his companion Doris Colburn, brother Robert (Sandy) Whitty, sister in law Joan Whitty, his special niece Arlene (Punkie) Whitty and Jake his four legged fur buddy. Awesome neighbors...The Becks and The Fishers. He is also survived by cousins and numerous nieces and nephews, Great and Great Great. He loved any time spent with them and just being “Uncle Don!”

As many know, Donald suffered from heart disease beginning at the young age of 40. We want to thank Dr James Morrissey, Dr Patrick Rowley and Dr Paul Bachman for keeping that huge caring heart beating for 85 years...Thank you!

We ask that any donations in Donald's memory be made to either the Schroon Lake Fire Dept or the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad.

There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private. A memorial gathering will be planned for this fall.

I can honestly say “I had the BEST Dad a girl could ever ask for” I will always Love You! ~Roxane

Arrangements are entrusted to the Barton – McDermott Funeral Home 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.