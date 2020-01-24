Donald J. McGinness “Poppy” February 10, 1939 - January 21, 2020

Donald passed away in Burlington,VT with loved ones by his side. Donald is the son of the late Lyman and Edith McGinness. He is predeceased by his loving wife Pamela McGinness, brothers Ronald and Robert McGinness along with his sisters Eleanor McGinness and Mary Breyette. Donald is survived by his kids Amy (Kirk) Roscoe, Jill (Wayne) Taylor, John (Beth) LaFountain and Jamie (Fred) Cutting. Mother-in-law Constance Thatcher and sister-in-law Maureen (Greg) Morgan.

He is also survived by several grandchildren Brendon and Bridget Crowningshield, Caleb and Brittany Yelle, Mylee and Samuel Roscoe, Sophia Taylor, Emily and Jaydon LaFountain, Hailee and Landon Cutting, Brennan Card, Kallie LaFountain, Briane Daniels, Vincent and Katie Kulickowski, Great grandchild Jaxson Crowningshield as well as many nieces and nephews.

Donald was employed as a machinist for many years in Vergennes, VT at Simmons and did mechanic work alongside his good friend “Jake“ Jaquish in Moriah, NY.

Donald came from a family of musical talent he played many instruments. He especially loved playing his guitar and singing with his wife Pamela and on Tuesday nights you could catch him playing music with his friends. When he wasn’t playing music, you could find him telling stories from his younger days or making jokes filling the room with laughter and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Donald will be missed by all who knew him and loved him,especially his family, “We love because he first loved us.”— John 4:19-21.

A celebration for the beautiful life of Donald J. McGinness will be held at the K of C in Port Henry, NY on January 26th from 3 to 7.