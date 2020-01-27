MORIAH | Donald McGinness, 80 of Moriah, passed away on January 21 in Burlington, Vt.

He is predeceased by his wife Pam, siblings Rolland, Ronald, Robert, Eleanor, Mary and son Michael David.

He is survived by his children Debbie & Steve, Wanda & Mike, Bev & Robert, Donnie & Cathy, Holly & Roger, Darrell, Dean, and all their families, four step children and their families, his sister Barbara, and many nieces, nephews and cousins including Shirley, Cliff and Cathy.

He loved spending time with his close friends Percy, Janet, Dean, Doc, and Willie. He also enjoyed playing his many instruments any chance he could. He loved his family and we will forever miss him.