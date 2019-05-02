NORTH CREEK | Donald T. Greene, 82, died peacefully on March 16, 2019, in North Creek, NY, after a long illness. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Aruba, Netherlands Antilles, where his father, Charles R. Greene, was an engineer at the oil refinery. His mother, Jennie Thorpe Greene, a teacher there, was from Craig, CO. At the age of thirteen Don went to high school at Phillips Academy, Andover, MA, then attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for two years. Upon being drafted he served in the army for two years in Germany where he was a court recorder and code clerk and competed in discus, shot put and hammer throwing.

After his active service, Don completed his BA in economics, mathematics and government at the U. of Arizona in Tucson. While in the west he started climbing the Colorado mountains over 14,000 feet. In the following thirteen years while working for the NYS Department of Mental Hygiene in Albany, he digitized the Department's record system. During this time he would often camp in Colorado for a month in the summer, finally climbing 45 of the state's 54 highest mountains.

Don retired in 1976, moving with his wife and young son to their primitive cabin at the base of Crane Mountain in the Town of Johnsburg in the Adirondacks. For the next eight years they lived half of each year in the cabin and the other half in the neighbors' cabin a mile down the road. As often as possible he climbed in the forty-six High Peaks, completing a dozen rounds while often guiding friends on their bushwhack climbs. Knowing the area intimately, he contributed many sections of Barbara McMartin's Discover the Adirondack High Peaks of her guidebook series.

After moving into North Creek in 1984, Don volunteered his computer skills to the town supervisors, eventually working full-time in many capacities for the town officials for ten years. At the same time, as a volunteer he was very influential in developing the town's master, comprehensive and zoning plans, working for many years to get them approved by the town board and the APA. He also worked to have the town become the first in the state to ban jet-skis and inspired the town to create the public library. During these years under DEC's auspices he also built a four and a half mile hiking trail, named the Schaefer Trail to honor the brothers Vince, Paul and Carl, which led to the top of Gore Mountain starting from the Ski Bowl Park. He hiked the trail as often as possible, clearing trail as he went. When conditions were poor for hiking, Don enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles with family and friends.

For many years Don headed the very active local food co-op, which had scores of members from all the surrounding towns. He was the mainstay of the Upper Hudson Musical Arts group, hiring professional classical, jazz and dance groups regularly for a decade. He was also an important assistant to his wife in her teaching of international folk dancing in the North Creek area for about ten years.

Don was a lifelong activist in many public forums especially in the environmental and conservation fields, being an active member of the Upper Hudson Environmental Action Committee (UHEAC) for many years. Then he was a faithful volunteer for the Residents' Committee to Protect the Adirondacks (RCPA) starting at their formation in 1990. He was always opposed to all recreational motorized use of “forever wild” forest preserve trails, arguing against them starting in 1969.

Don is survived by his wife, Evelyn Schaefer Greene; son Dave Greene and wife Melanie Crawford of Madison WI; grandchildren Isabel and Calvin Greene and their mother, Sarah Averill, of Iowa City IA; a brother Charles and his wife Barbara of Santa Barbara, CA; two sisters, Nolia Stephan and her husband John, and Elizabeth McWilliams of Sarasota FL; sister-in-law Monica Wiitanen and her husband Wayne of Paonia CO; and many nieces, nephews and their children.

Don requested that his remains be donated to Albany Medical College's Anatomical Gift Program. Any contributions in Don's memory to an environmental or wilderness conservation group of your choice would be appropriate. There will be memorial events during the summer in the Adirondacks.