PORT HENRY | Donna M. Cook, 71, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at her home in Port Henry, NY after a long illness.

Donna was born May 3, 1948 to Robert and Doris (Rondeau) Gilbo. She was one of eight children. Donna graduated from Moriah Central School in 1966. She then married the love of her life and her pillar, James Cook on January 18, 1969 (51 years). They loved and raised four children, Edward Cook, Saratoga, NY, Christie (Gary) Rancour, Moriah, NY, Melissa (Bill) Larrow, Moriah, NY and Mary (Robert) Durgan, Peru, NY; and her beloved dog Lucy. Not only did she take pride in her children, she absolutely cherished her grandchildren, Taylor and Tanner Whalen, Billy and Alex Larrow, Patrick, Shea, Madelyn, and Lydia Durgan and lastly, Sara and Tom Rancour.

Donna worked many years at Moriah Central School and was also a Eucharist Minister at St. Patrick’s Church. Donna truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; visiting with family and friends, baking, attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school events and also watching and cheering for her favorite teams, NY Yankees and NY Giants. Donna had a novel ability to have fun and demonstrate love and strength like no other. Her humor, wit, love and strength will be greatly missed.

Donna is survived by her husband, Jim; and her four children, Edward, Christie, Melissa and Mary. She is also survived by three brothers, John, Ed and Bill and three sisters, Doreen, Denise and Darcy; along with two special aunts and one uncle, Norma Gilbo and Julie and Joe Weldon, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Doris, a sister, Diane Gilbo and her father and mother-in-law, Stephen and Frances Cook.

The family of Donna Cook would like to encourage organ and blood donation. A special thank you and lots of love go out to her sister, Denise Pratt. Because of your kidney donation, Donna’s life was extended for 15 additional wonderful years. Words can’t express what you gave to us.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church, Port Henry, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick’s Church, Port Henry, NY or to either the Moriah Booster Club or AuSable Valley Booster Club.

