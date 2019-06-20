Doris Ann (LaFountain) Evens of Port Henry passed away on June 13th, 2019 at the age of 72. She was surrounded at her bedside by her loving family and friends.

Doris was born April 10th, 1947 in Mineville to Hector and Phyllis Lafountain.

She loved crossword puzzles, watching her favorite TV shows, being with family, and doing scratch off tickets.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years Larry Evens Sr, her daughters: Cheryl DuRoss of Mineville, Lisa LaFountain of Mineville, Leslie Moulton (Ron) of Mineville, her sons: Scott Duross (Renee) of Maine, Larry Evens Jr. (Tracy) of Ballston Spa, John Evens of Port Henry, Jason Evens of Ticonderoga, and Jeffrey Evens of Port Henry, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters, brothers and her life long friend Kay Hanson.