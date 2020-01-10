PLATTSBURGH | Doris Marie (Snide) Lenhart age 73 passed away on December 19, 2019 at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh, NY.

Born on September 07, 1946 to Jerome and Jane (Blanchette) Snide.

Doris grew up in Newcomb, NY, graduated from Newcomb Central School. Married the love of her life Brian J. Lenhart on June 01, 1969.

Brian predeceased her April 11, 2013, as well as her parents, sister Gloria (Snide) Southworth & her brother Carl Snide.

Doris is survived by her brother-in-law Gary Southworth and his wife Theresa and family, sister-in-law Lois (MacDougal) Snide, and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and her good friends Vi and Norm Fifield.

Doris loved cooking big holiday meals, was well known for her meat pies, pickled beets and fudge. The students and staff at NCS loved her fudge, she always made enough for everyone.

Doris loved working as custodian at NCS and retired, reluctantly in 2017.

She spent her final 2 years, 2 months and 1 day living at Meadowbrook, where she was cared for with love and respect by all the employees. Thank you to everyone.

Doris enjoyed all the activities at Meadowbrook, made many good friends and especially liked the music programs. Her favorite musician was "Banjo Joe" Ferris. Joe spent countless hours singing, playing and talking to her. He made her final days so much better. Thank you Joe.

Doris loved life, had a wonderful sense of humor and will truly be missed. We love you Doe.

Arrangements are incomplete with Kelly Funeral Home.