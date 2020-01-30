NEWCOMB | Doris Snide Lenhart, 73 passed away December 19, 2019 at the Meadowbrook Healthcare Facility in Plattsburgh, NY.

Doris was born September 7, 1946 in Tupper Lake, NY the daughter of the late Jerome and Jane Blanchette Snide.

Doris married the love of her life Brian J. Lenhart on June 1, 1969, Brian passed away April 11, 2013. She was also predeceased by her sister Gloria Southworth and her brother Carl Snide.

Doris retired from Newcomb Central School after many years as a custodian. She was considered the Grandmother of NCS and was loved deeply by the students and staff.

Doris loved to gamble and enjoyed making fudge for the students and staff of NCS and her friends.

Survivors include her Sister-in-Law Lois (MacDougal) Snide of West Chazy, NY, her aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends from Newcomb and Meadowbrook Healthcare. Doris had a special bond with a musical entertainer “Banjo Joe” Ferris who would often visit and sing to her. Doris will be greatly missed by many.

A graveside service will take place in the Spring at the Newcomb Cemetery and the date and time will be published in the Sun.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ryder and the Meadowbrook Healthcare staff for the care given to Doris as well as our thanks to John Kelly at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home for all their assistance.

