HAGUE | Dorothy “Dolly” C. Kennedy, 100, of Hague, New York, died on April 1, 2019, at home.

She was born in Hague, the daughter of Harry S. Smith and Mabel Barnett Smith.

She was brought up in North Plainfield, New Jersey, but spent every summer of her life in Hague on Lake George.

She graduated from North Plainfield High School, Northfield Academy and Katherine Gibbs School, NYC.

She married J. Edsal Case and during World War II was a secretary to the Air Inspectors at Air Force Bases in North Carolina and Utah.

After Ed’s death in 1959, she married John J. Kennedy and after retirement, they moved to Hague year-round.

Dolly was past president of “New Horizon’s” and past vice president of the Carillon Garden Club of Ticonderoga. She was an active member of the Rotary Club, Hague Senior Citizen’s and Hague Historical Society.

She played golf and played duplicate bridge for over 60 years.

She was pre-deceased by her husbands, James Edsal Case and John J. Kennedy.

Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Peterson of Hague, NY. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

There are no calling hours and a private family burial will take place at Valley View Cemetery in the future.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.