TICONDEROGA | Dorothy Ann (Badke) Morehouse, 87, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center of Burlington, Vermont.

Born in Staten Island, New York, June 27, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Olga (Jagusch) Badke.

Dorothy was pre-deceased by her husband, Albert A. Morehouse on December 13, 2014.

There are no funeral services scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com