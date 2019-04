MORIAH | Douglas A. Morrell, 88, died peacefully February 2, 2019. Graveside services and burial with Standard Military Honors will take place on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12pm at Moriah Union Cemetery in Moriah, NY. Arrangements are under the care of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com