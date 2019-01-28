Putnam Station | Douglas H. Smith, 76, of Putnam Station, passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. He was born June 29, 1942, in Montague, MA, son of Edgar Smith and Nina (Crocker) Smith.

Douglas joined the United States Marine Corps in 1967 and attended Basic Training at Paris Island, NC. While in the Marines, Douglas served three tours in Vietnam, where he received numerous medals of honor to include 4 Bronze Star Medals, the Vietnam Combat Medal, Sharp Shooter Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Medal of Honor with Combat in Vietnam, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and retired as a USMC Corporal.

Douglas started working for the International Paper Company in 1970, where he worked for 35 years in various departments throughout the mill retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Putnam Volunteer Fire Department and also served as Chief throughout the years.

He had a fondness for watching old westerns and was often found browsing the selections at the local video store. Douglas enjoyed socializing over coffee at McDonald's and Stewart's, where he met and made numerous good friends over the years.

Douglas was pre-deceased by his father, Edgar Smith; his mother, Nina (Crocker) Smith; and his brother, Jack Smith of Cohoes, NY.

He is survived by his three brothers, Samuel D. Smith and his wife, Constance, of Putnam Station, Dennis Smith and his wife, Rosita of Greenfield, MA, and Edgar "Billy" Smith and his wife, Jennie, of Greenfield, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

At Douglas’ request, there will be no calling hours or graveside services.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Glen Chapman and the staff of Hudson Headwaters, and the nurses at High Peaks Hospice, for all of their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Douglas’ memory be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 205, 47 Tom Phelps Lane, Mineville, NY 12956.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com