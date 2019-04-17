CROWN POINT | Douglas Louis Alexander, 84 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 14th 2019. Born in Crown Point, NY March 19, 1935, he was the son of the late George Alexander and Dorothy Dudley.

Douglas served his country and went on to be employed by the International Paper Company in Ticonderoga for 40 years.

Douglas had a passion for woodworking and all things outdoors. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, hunting, fishing and was a die-hard New York Yankees fan. Nothing made him happier than to share his stories and make others laugh.

Douglas was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a beloved member of the Ticonderoga, NY Congregation.

Douglas spent his life with his love Carol (Perchinski) Alexander, age 82, whom he has 5 children with, Irene Malone, Valerie Benedict, Evangeline Fisher, John Alexander & Eileen Paquette. He was a loving grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother George Alexander 64 years and his wife Carol Alexander age 82.

Douglas will be dearly missed and his sense of humor will carry on. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 1:00PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness at Burgoyne Rd, Ticonderoga NY 12883