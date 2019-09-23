ROME, NY | Dr. Edwin P. Russell, Jr.., 93, passed away at his home on Wednesday September 18, 2019.Born on August 21, 1926, in Rome, New York, he was the son of Edwin P. Russell Sr., M.D. and Maisie (Schuler) Russell.

Edwin attended Rome Free Academy and graduated in 1944. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy. After receiving his medical degree from Cornell University in 1951 he continued his education and training at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. His love of medicine kept him working well into his seventies eventually retiring in 2000. He married Nell Harrison in 1948 in Princeton, New Jersey and returned to Rome in 1954. Edwin is predeceased by his parents Edwin and Maisie along with sisters Emily Ford and Mary Mowry. He is survived by his sister Jane McDermid, his five children; Carlton Russell, Christine and Jeff Williams, David Russell, Frank and Kathy Russell and Sue Russell, his five grandchildren plus four great grandchildren.

Edwin was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and simply being in the woods. He was a long time member of the Fish Creek Club in Highmarket, N.Y. and served as president for a period. He was also a member of The Tug Hill Commission and became an honored “Tug Hill Sage” in 1998. Edwin was an aficionado of the Civil War and a history buff. Pursuing his interest in family genealogy he traced his ancestry back to parts of England. Music was another passion encompassing many genres from bluegrass to old-time country music to Opera. Marie Calles was a particular favorite. Edwin was a huge collector of books, magazines and any literature related to his hobbies and interests.

His appreciation for the Adirondack Mountains, Blue Mountain Museum and the region were boundless. Edwin became an Adirondack 46er, (#601), in 1970; alongside him was his brother-in-law Charles Mowry and son Frank.

At his request there will be no formal calling hours and a private burial to be determined by the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Deepest appreciation and thanks go to Prince-Boyd and Hyatt Home For Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court Street, Rome for their services and support.

