Edna Vickery ABARE 6-9-1924 to 12-23-2018

GLENS FALLS | Edna Vickery ABARE,94,The Glen's Falls Center, entered Heaven on 12-23-2018 with loved ones by her side, in Glens Falls, NY. She was born on 6-9-1924 in Port Henry, NY to her father Joseph Albert Abare and mother Mary Seymore. She was a great home maker she also enjoyed volunteering as a Candy Striper at Glen's Falls Hospital. She loved sewing and anything you put in front of her would be done perfectly. Gardening was another favorite. She was excellent with her hands. She was preceded in death by her brothers William, Chester, Charles, Emery, Donald, Edward and Francis. Sisters Marie, Lydia, Gertrude and Katherine. Most recent, her son, Lee Edward Van Gundy. She is survived by her children Harry James Van Gundy, Florida Barbara Bullington, Florida Diana and Duane Stevenson, Mineville, NY Thomas Van Gundy, Hudson Falls, NY Robert and Rose Van Gundy, Hawaii Carol Ann Van Gundy, Saratoga, NY Laurn (Skip) Vickery , Ballston Spa, NY Wesley and Peggy Vickery Ballston Spa, NY Mary Vickery, Ballston Spa, NYJohn Vickery, Ballston Spa, NY Kevin and Debbie Vickery, South Glens Falls, NY She also has 23 plus grandchildren. Her very special one is Christina Collins, Gansevoort, NY. She has 22 plus great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and other loving family and friends.There will be no funeral or burial. Special Thanks to Glens Falls Center Rehab and Nursing center, and The Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

I am home in Heaven dear onesAll the pain and grief is over.I am now at peace foreverSafely home in Heaven.I will walk beside you everydayUntil we meet again in Heaven.I love you