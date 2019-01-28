Edward William Koch May 16, 1927- January 21, 2019

Port Henry | Edward W. (Buster) Koch, 91, of Port Henry passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019 at CVPH in Plattsburgh, NY. He was born in Moriah Center on May 16, 1927, the son of Zigmund and Frances (Tolosky) Koch. He lived in Port Henry, until the age of 8, when his mother moved her younger children to NJ. Ed graduated from Snyder High School, Jersey City, NJ in 1944. He was a WW II veteran, serving in the Navy after graduating from high school. He later attended Syracuse University.He married Anne Wasek on October 4, 1952 at St. Frances DeSales Church in Lodi, NJ. They had three children: Cheryl, Kim, and Bruce.Ed spent some time fishing off the jetties in Long Branch, NJ before beginning his career as a scientific glassblower. He first worked at Allen B. Dumont Laboratory in Passaic, NJ. He then began working for Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ in the research department. During his time there he was part of a team which built the first gas laser tube. Ed transferred to their facility in Whippany, NJ where he moved his family in 1960. In 1969 Ed left Bell Labs in order to open his own scientific glass business, named Sterling Laboratory Glass, in Sterling, NJ. In 1974 his childhood dream to return to the North Country came true. He moved his family to the Town of Moriah, buying a property called Edgemont. He renovated a huge cow/horse barn into his business which he named Edgemont Laboratory Glass. In 1989 his son, Bruce, partnered with him and the two worked side by side researching and developing glassware for companies throughout the country. In 2009 Ed and his wife moved to Port Henry, where he also relocated his business. Even when his health started to decline, he still made daily visits to the “shop”, on his scooter, doing what he could to contribute. His work and family were his life.Ed had many interests over the years. He always enjoyed planning and plotting a garden at Edgemont. Sometimes the garden was so large it took everyone’s effort to plant, maintain, and harvest it. He also enjoyed canning the vegetables he grew. Ed liked fishing and ice fishing on Lake Champlain. He once built an 8-hole shanty (with a toilet), which once won first place for the best shanty. When able, he loved hunting with his friends (The A Team), often traveling to Southern Tier. Ed enjoyed and was a prolific writer. He greatly admired Robert Frost and Henry David Thoreau. He also loved listening to his favorite band ABBA.He was involved in various organizations throughout his years. While in NJ he coached Little League, was on the Board of Education, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 155 (Whippany). Ed was one of the founding members of the Moriah Booster Club, worked on the Planning Board, and was a member of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce. He was also a long-standing member of the American Scientific Glassblower’s Society.Left to cherish the memory of Ed are his loving wife of 67 years, Anne; daughters Cheryl Koch (Clif), Kim Koch-Wright (Wayne), son Bruce Koch (Connie), grandson Colter Koch (Kasey), great-grandson Silas Shea Koch, granddaughter Misty (Wright) Trim (Rob), and great granddaughter Abby Trim. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jaye (Wasek) Marton, his brother-in-law Milan Marton and Edwin Carell, and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his sisters Marion Olsen (Bernard), Frances Vaquez (Walter), and Harriet Carell; brother 1st Lieutenant John (Helen), Stanley (May), and Andy (Christina).As per his request, there will be no calling hours. A burial will follow in the spring at the Catholic Cemetery in Moriah, next to his father.“The woods are lovely, dark and deep,But I have promises to keep,And miles to go before I sleep,And miles to go before I sleep”Excerpt from Robert Frost’s poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.The family would like to thank the outstanding and supportive Town of Moriah Ambulance Squad EMT and ambulance service members. Donations in his memory may be made to the Town of Moriah Ambulance Squad, PO Box 72, Moriah Center, NY 12961.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.