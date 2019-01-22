LEWIS | Edwin Russell Denton, 74, of NYS Route 9 in Lewis passed away unexpectedly Sunday January 20, 2019 at his home. He was born August 29, 1944 in Lewis son of the late Francis and Hazel (Pulsifer) Denton.Edwin was a Vietnam vet serving in the US Army from 1965-1967. He worked 28 years at Allen Rogers, 10 years at ELCS as custodian and 18 for Essex County as Night Watchman.Edwin is survived by wife of 51 years Carolyn Denton, daughters Amy (Maddie) Denton, Amanda (Scott) Burke, son Nicholas (Katie) Denton, Grandchildren Nafisa and Abdl Wahad HadjBekkouche, Brooke Reynolds, Chad, Dalton and Colton Denton, great granddaughters Arabella Reynolds and Ariya Heald, sisters, Kathy (Charlie) Taylor and Juanita (Harry) Pritchard, brothers Allen (Janet) Denton, Russell (Barbara) Denton, Raymond (Joanne) Denton, Larry (Betty) Denton, Harry (Cecile) Denton and many nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by a brother Frank Denton and sisters Dorothy Watt and Evelyn Washburn. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Edwin’s memory may be made to either the Elizabethtown-Lewis Ambulance Squad or the Lewis Fire Department. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Plattsburgh.To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com