Elaine (Bowers) Popp, born April 24, 1927, was called to take her wings on February 27, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was a devout Catholic and her faith got her through many difficult times in her life, including beating cancer until her last battle was lost.

Her beloved husband Anthony, who passed before her, was there to lead her into her eternal life along with her parents Clarence and Marion (House) Bowers, sister Devona "Midge" Davis, Alice Williams a brother Wayne Bowers as well as numerous sisters and brothers in-law, a great grandson Alan Michael Johnson and great granddaughter Bryanna Popp and nephews David Towne and Michael Popp.She will be remembered for her strength, sense of humor and the love she gave to all who were blessed to know her especially her children Anthony (Ann), George (Marie), Elaine (George) Adkins, Paulette Aurilio/Platero, Rebecca (Ronald) Baker, Jeffery (Jackie) and Steven (Carrie), 23 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by by her loving sister Bernice "Bernie" Towne and many nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention but no less loved.A special thank you to CVPH nurses, doctors and High Peaks Hospice for their compassionate and devoted care of our loving mother. Father Gordon was a constant source of comfort and good friend, as well as Father Al, to our mother.

Calling hours will be at Harland's Funeral Home from 2-4 pm on March 3rd and a Funeral Mass on March 4th at 2:00pm at St. Patrick's Church in Port Henry, NY. Burial will be in the spring.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to High Peaks Hospice and Moriah Ambulance Squad.