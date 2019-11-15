ESSEX | Elizabeth “Jane” Perry, 93, of Christian Road in Essex, passed away Friday November 15, 2019 at UVM Health Network ECH in Elizabethtown. She was born in Essex on November 3, 1926 daughter of the late George and Rose (English) DeMar.

Jane was Postmaster in Elizabethtown for many years. In retirement she drove for the RSVP program. Jane was dedicated to her faith and was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a wonderful friend to all.

Jane is survived by her three children; Deborah Daly and her husband Jack of Peru, Robert Perry of Essex, Laura Bridge and her husband Scott of Essex, four grandchildren; Doug Perry, Adam Perry, Josh Bridge and Tyler Bridge, two great grandchildren; Amelia and Mariella Perry. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband William, daughter-in-law Gayle and five siblings.

Calling hours will be Sunday November 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00PM at Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown. A Funeral Service will be Monday November 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Elizabethtown. Burial will follow in the New Burt Cemetery in Whallonsburg.

Donations in Jane’s memory may be made to Essex Rescue Squad or Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

