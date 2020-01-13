MINEVILLE, NY Elizabeth Jean Abare of Mineville, NY passed away on Sunday, January 5th at Elderwood in Ticonderoga after a lengthy illness.

Betty was born on November 23, 1939 in Witherbee, NY to the late Augustin and Rose (Pugliese) Fernandez.

Betty grew up in Witherbee and graduated from Mineville High School. In 1961 she married Dr. Harold Abare and together they worked at his Optometry practice in Port Henry.

Betty was well known for her cooking. She hosted family holidays for many years. Betty was also an avid reader, Pinochle player, and loved to sing.

Betty loved animals, especially her last dog and companion, Oliver.

Betty was predeceased by her husband Dr. Harold Abare and her brother John Mascarenas Sr.

She is survived by her sisters Carmen Lindberg of Appleton, Wisconsin and Juanita Abell of Port Henry, NY. Betty had a very special relationship with her many nieces and nephews, who will miss her very much.

As per Betty’s wishes there will be no services. Burial will be in the spring in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.