WESTPORT | Ellen Francis Burke, of Westport New York passed away on April 17, 2019 in Elizabethtown, New York. She was born on October 29, 1932 in Lewis, New York. She was married to Herbert Burke who survives her.

She is survived by her children, son Elmer Lesperance, Pembroke GA, daughter Linda Martin, Ausable Forks NY, and son Gordon Lesperance and his wife Carolyn, Derby VT, daughter-in-law Pam Lesperance, Thurmont MD, sister Alberta Gentles and husband Joe, Cadyville NY, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Edward Lesperance, daughter Francis Ellen, son Michael Aaron, and four brothers.

A private burial will take place in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

