ALBANY, NY - On December 27, 2018, Elmer Jay Whitford, loving father and beloved brother and friend, passed away at the age of 69. Elmer was born December 7, 1949 in Moriah, N.Y. to Marjorie and Wilbur Whitford.

Elmer enjoyed a lifelong passion for cooking. He worked as a chef in several country clubs as a young man and continued in the food industry for many years. His pickles, jams, and annual Christmas fudge were loved by all who were fortunate enough to try them.

Elmer loved to prepare a meal and sit by a campfire strumming his guitar and singing with his daughter and friends. He adored spending time with family and enjoyed the simple things in life. A good piece of chocolate, farm fresh veggies, and a local farmerﾒs market would make his day!

Elmer was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Whitford , his mother, Marjorie Whitford, his sister, Janette King, and wife Patricia Finn. He is survived by his daughter Jessica Whitford, his brother Bud Whitford, his sisters Dot Robison, Ruth Whitford, Carol Savage, and Mitzie Gonyo, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service BBQ will follow in warmer months with a location to be announced. Donations in memory of Elmer can be sent to the Wild Center in Tupper Lake, NY or the Environmental Defense Fund.

www.applebeefuneralhome.com