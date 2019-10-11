PORT HENRY | Eric a` Rogve` Hansen, 80, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Born on August 26th 1939 in Copenhagen, Denmark, he was the son of Kaj Hansen and Kalla (a` Rogve`) Hansen.

Erik was the youngest of six siblings, Arni, Mia, Jacob, Briget and Anton. Erik was a very active lad and loved fishing from the docks of the Faroe Islands. He joined the Merchant Marines and became an electrician for Maersk Shipping Lines although he looked to the sky and learned to fly and found his nitch in life.

We went and fell in love forever; sailing our “Bahama Star” from Port Henry down the rivers and out to sea was amazing, passing by our Statue of Liberty. We then sailed down the coast to tempting shores. Erik and I bought a larger sail boat, “Don Quixote” and sailed across the seas back to the docks of his childhood, the Faroe Islands. We followed our dreams, forever together.

Janet Billingsley-HansenIn

