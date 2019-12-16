Eric Gregson November 28, 1950-December 10, 2019

SCHROON LAKE, NY | Eric Gregson, 69, passed away on December 10, 2019.

Eric was born in Ticonderoga, NY the second of 7 children to Albert Allen and Carol Gregson.

Eric was a fine finish carpenter and builder known for his top quality work. He has a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Eric touched many lives personally and professionally. He enjoyed his family, friends, hiking, biking, camping, woodworking, reading, creating art, and performing enthusiastic vocals in his brother’s band. He was curious and an explorer who visited many of the “high points” between NY and California.

Eric met his wife Jane, the love of his life, in California. Eric and Jane moved to the Adirondacks and enjoyed 37 years of marriage.

Eric was predeceased by his father Albert Allen and his brother Lance.

Eric is survived by his wife, Jane-Ellen, daughter Allison Ritson, sone in law Mickey Ritson, granddaughter Judith Jane Ritson, Mother Carol, sisters Kris and Jill, brothers Barry, Kent and Blair, brother in law Rich Moss, Sister in law Anne Rendino, brother in law Marcantonio Rendino, sister in law Darlene Gregson, brother in law John Harris, sister in law Patti Everett, brother in law Bruce Everett, and dear friend Bobby Pechy.

A celebration of life will be held on December 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Sticks & Stones in Schroon Lake, NY. To offer on line condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.