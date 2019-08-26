MINEVILLE | Ethel Rice, 103, died peacefully at her home on August 20, 2019, where she had resided for the past 26 years.

Ethel was an independent individual all of her life. She was devoted to her family, and her faith, and always looked for opportunities to share the good news of the Bible with others.

Ethel was an avid gardener, seamstress, reader and loved the arts. She especially enjoyed painting and read the Bible daily.

Some of the many jobs she held in her lifetime were working as a seamstress, waitress and housekeeper.

Ethel is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Walter E. Rice, both daughters, Beverly Beaudoin and Laurel Kimball, her parents William and Eva Petteys, and her nine siblings, and many cousins nieces and nephews.

Survivors include two sons-in-law, Jack Beaudoin and Christopher Kimball, four Grandchildren, Timothy Hoffman, Mrs. Cindy(Preston) Mitchell, Mrs. Esther (Ray) Gross and Heather Marley, four Great Grandchlidren, Stephanie Brandt, Jason Gross, Paige Mitchell, Audra Marley and many other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Ella Mae Pereau & Carol Alexander for their years of caregiving and friendship, the Moriah ambulance squad, Dr. McKeever, and a beloved nephew Donald McGuirk.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday September 1, 2019 at 1:00 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses 145 Burgoyne Avenue, in Ticonderoga.Arrangements are through Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry.