ESSEX JUNCTION, VT | Ethel Walsh died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction at the age of 90. She was born August 23, 1928.

Ethel graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1946 and Potsdam Teacher’s College in 1950. She married Fred Walsh at the Adirondack Community Church of Lake Placid, New York on June 18, 1949, which was the church she attended growing up. Together they had four children, two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren. She taught elementary schools at Burnt Hills-Balston Lake, Galway, and Crown Point. In Crown Point, she taught kindergarten from 1964 to her retirement in 1983. She relished the times she would reunite with former students. After retirement, Fred and Ethel enjoyed traveling the country to visit family and friends, while wintering in Sarasota, Florida.

Ethel had a wonderful sense of humor and had a great talent for needlework. Many of her family and friends treasure the gifts she made by knitting, crocheting, cross-stich and needlepoint. She also enjoyed making and sending hand-made cards. Ethel enjoyed ladies’ bible studies and many of her projects displayed her favorite verses in which she found comfort. Ethel was a long-time pianist, organist and Sunday school teacher at the Crown Point Bible Church.

Ethel is predeceased by her husband, Fred in 2013 and daughter, Linda in 2007. She is survived by sons Fred and wife, Karen of Frisco, TX, John and wife, Joy of Spring Grove, IL, and Rob and wife, Terry of Essex Junction, granddaughters Emily Ballard and her daughter, Lydia of Frisco, TX; Bethany and husband, Rob Jerkins of Bartlett, TN with their sons Connor, Grant and Jack; Sarah Bousquet; and Tess and husband Jason Macaleer and their son Jack.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 6:00pm at Christ Memorial Church, 1033 Essex Road, Williston, VT. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 11th at noon at the North Elba Cemetery, Lake Placid, 76 Old Military Road.

The family would like to express their great appreciation for the love and tender care that was provided for their mother by the staff at the Residence at Shelburne Bay and most recently at Mansfield Place.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Crown Point Bible Church, 1800 Creek Rd., Crown Point, NY, 12928 or the NETS Center for Church Planting and Revitalization, 999 Essex Road, Williston, VT, 05495. Arrangements are being handled by the M. B. Clark, Inc. Funeral Home in Lake Placid, New York. Relatives and friends are invited to share a memory or leave condolences at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com.