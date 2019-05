HAGUE | Eugene (Gene) Moran passed away on March 8th, he was 87.

He leaves behind his wife Doris, 4 sons and 1 daughter. Gene had many grandchildren, and great grandshildren, all of whom he loved dearly.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Hague Fire Department on Saturday July 15, 2019 at 11am.

All are invited to come and share a story (of which there will be many) to celebrate the life of this wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.