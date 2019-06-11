ELIZABETHTOWN - Evelyn S. Cooper 67 of Elizabethtown passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 12, 1951 to Arthur & Shirley Spencer.

She married her best friend, her soulmate Frank A. Cooper Jr. on May 1, 1971 celebrating 48 years together this year.

She was predeceased by her father Aurthur Spencer, her mother Shirley DeSutter, her brother Kenneth Spencer, her father in-law Frank A. Cooper Sr. and her niece Sarah Glass.

She is survived by her husband, soulmate Frank A Cooper Jr., 3 Children Michele Butterworth (Steven Holcomb) of Salem, NY, Michael (Susan) Cooper of Queensbury, NY, Melissa (Rodney) Criswell of Whitesboro TX, An adopted son Joseph Thomas Train and an adopted daughter Mary Reynolds, 14 grandchildren, 1 adopted grandson and 8 great grandchildren.

There are no calling hours as per her wishes. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers her wishes are donations to be made to the Big Change Round Up in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.