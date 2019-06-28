EVERETT, MA | Sadly on 06-09-19, Frances M Foley, 78, of Everett, MA passed away. She was born in Port Henry, NY daughter of the late Mary (Bezon) and Gasper Wyrocki where she lived until she was 7. Beloved wife of Franklin J Foley, Jr. for over 56 years, Fran was a devoted mother to 8 children and loving Grammy of 16 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Paul Wyrocki (Barbara) and sister Cathy DiGirolamo (Anthony). She was predeceased by her brother Gasper “Butch” Wyrocki. Over the years, she enjoyed visiting relatives and childhood friends that remained in this area.