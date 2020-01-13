TICONDEROGA / JUPITER, FLA | Francis D. McCarthy, 75, born in Ticonderoga, New York on May 7, 1944 and passed away in Jupiter, Florida on January 2, 2020.

He attended Ticonderoga High School and then went on to The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York in 1973 where he earned his Bachelors of Science.

Francis married Carolyn (Charboneau) on February 23, 1963 and together they shared 43 years of marriage.

He was a Loss Control Engineer for over 35 years until he retired.

Francis is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Terrance) Cripe of Port Saint Lucie, FL, son, David (Gail) McCarthy of Jupiter, FL, sister, Margaret Ruede of Watervliet, NY, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Anita McCarthy, sister, Mary Gauger, brothers, Thomas, John AKA Jack and George McCarthy.