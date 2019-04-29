WESTPORT | Francis G. Goodspeed (Socko), 86, of Westport NY passed away Sat., April 27, 2019 with his family by his side.

Born Dec. 31, 1932 in Wilmington, NY, he was the son of Walter F. and Muriel F. (Kilburn) Goodspeed.

Socko graduated from Mineville High School, enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Corbo. They were married 66 years. In addition to retiring from Republic Steel, he served on the Moriah ambulance squad, the Mineville-Witherbee fire department and he volunteered as a Big Brother in Essex County. He loved his cabin on the lake. He was an avid beekeeper. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and baking, creating original gingerbread houses every Christmas. He also enjoyed woodworking, crafting many treasured gifts for his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Betty Miles and brothers, Harold Kilburn and Doug Goodspeed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Terri Finamore and husband Nick, Susan Gibson and husband Greg, Jill Stubber (husband John deceased) and David Goodspeed and wife Nicole, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Socko developed many special relationships with his caregivers and fellow dialysis patients over the last 7 years at the ARA Dialysis Center as well as other medical facilities where he received care.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service was held at Harland Funeral Home, Port Henry, NY on May 1, 2019.

