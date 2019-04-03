TICONDEROGA | Frederick G. Namer, 88, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Hicksville, Long Island on November 24, 1930, the son of Frederick Herman and Emma Jean (Hynes) Namer.

Fred moved to Ticonderoga in 1947, when his father purchased the Fort View Inn. They operated this until 1958. Fred worked at the Elks Club and various places in town and then worked as a Supervisor at International Paper Company for 23 years. He also was an excellent carpenter.

He was predeceased by his mother in 1976, his father in 1958, and his first wife, the former Anna Zachar in 1989. He married Anna in 1949. He was also predeceased by his son, Frederick P. Namer in 2017; and also, by two sisters, Elsie Dustin and Dorothy Hines.

He married Gilda Belden in September of 1989.

Survivors include his wife, Gilda Namer; three sons, Stephen Namer, Joseph Namer and Gary Namer, two daughters, Cheryl Phinney (Cory) and Paula Besson (Peter), and daughter-in-law, Joyce Namer, all of Ticonderoga; three step-sons, Kent Belden (Dawn), Dale Belden (Lorraine), both of Ticonderoga and Boyd Belden (Sandi) of Whitehall, one sister, Lillian Yacino of Narrowsburg, NY; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor, will officiate.

After the service, relatives and friends are invited to the Fellowship Hall.

Interment will take place at a later date at the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred’s memory may be made to the Memorial Fund of the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com