CROWN POINT | FREDERICK H. BUCK

In Loving Memory of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved.

Frederick H. Buck, beloved husband to wife, Lynn, devoted father to son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Regina, and loving grandfather to granddaughter, Ava Lynn passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2018.

Fred grew up on Long Island where he worked for James Wilson Construction Co. in Setauket N.Y., Atlast’s Demolition in Smithtown N.Y. and later with Suffolk County as a crane operator. Fred moved to Crown Point, N.Y. in 1989, with his wife, Lynn where he worked for the Town of Crown Point, then International Paper and as the Commissioner of Public Works for Essex Co. for 19 years. He was a Commissioner for Crown Point Fire Dept. as well as President of NYSCHA over the years. Fred was presently working with GPI in business development and marketing.

Fred enjoyed boating, fishing on Lake Champlain and tending to his garden.

Those who have given of themselves to others will live forever in every single heart they have touched. Fred has touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to a charity of their choice.