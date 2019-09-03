TICONDEROGA | Frederick M. Horner, 79, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, surrounded by his beloved wife and special friend, Linda Osborne.

He was born on October 18, 1939 in Albany, New York, the son of Frederick and Bessie (Garden) Horner.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Submarine Seaman from 1957 to 1961, receiving an honorable discharge.

Fred worked for Niagara Mohawk for the next 33 years in numerous departments (Clerk to Service Man). He transferred from Troy to Ticonderoga in 1968, which was the area he loved. He retired in 1994.

Fred married the love of his life, Nancy Reynolds on April 27, 1963, and was happily married for 56 wonderful years.

He loved to travel and especially enjoyed their trip to Australia and New Zealand for their 25th wedding anniversary.

He was an avid bowler, golfer, hunter, fisherman and gambler, and he especially enjoyed just being with friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Horner; his sister-in-law, Mary and husband Larry Priddle; five nieces, two nephews, many great-nieces and great-nephews; two furry friends, Tiger and O.J.; and many friends.

He was pre-deceased by his mother and father; grandparents; and two sisters, Barbara Morgans and Frances Morris.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, September 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 noon. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

Interment will follow at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Thank you to all that made his life so special.