Galen Edward Bigelow, age 89, of Moriah NY died Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital. Born in Cheever, NY on August 3, 1929 he was the youngest son of Theodore R. and Lillian Smith Bigelow of Westport, NY. After graduating SUNY Canton with a degree in technical drafting and machine design in 1950, “Tiger” was drafted into the U.S. Army at the beginning of tensions with North Korea. Galen was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal in 1953. He married Rosemary O’Brien, daughter of Patrick and Helen O’Brien of Mineville, NY. They had three sons, Thomas Galen, 65 of Atlanta GA, Bruce Edward, 62 of Port St. Lucie FL and David Patrick, deceased, of Monroe GA. Galen recently celebrated his 65th year as a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers of which he was very proud. For nearly two decades he was known by travelers along NYS Rte. 9N for his annual acre+ sized floral displays of gladiolus along side Lake Champlain (which were visible from Vermont.) An accomplished self-taught oil painter, hundreds of his paintings of Adirondack scenes and florals decorate homes across the U.S. He loved wildlife, stray cats and the glorious Adirondack Mountains, where he purposely spent the vast majority of his uncompromised life. He is loved and survived by his wife of 67 years, sons, daughters-in-law, six grand children and 4 great grand children. There has never ever been anyone quite like him.