TICONDEROGA | Gary Alan Namer, age 66, from Ticonderoga, NY passed away suddenly on September 5, 2019. He was born January 17, 1953 at Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga. The beloved son for the late Frederick and Anna Namer.

Gary enlisted in the US Navy upon his graduation from Ticonderoga High School. Following his service to his country, he was employed for 20 years by the Sandy Hill Corporation in Hudson Falls, NY. He would then move back to his hometown, where he would join his brothers Fred and Joe at their meat market.

He loved his community, and was always thrilled to see his friends and family, whom he would often entertain with a story. In his youth, Gary was an accomplished baseball player. He was an avid Yankees fan. He enjoyed gambling, reading, and writing poetry, and had a taste for lousy beer. He also loved and doted on his dog Jazmin, who was always a faithful companion.

Gary leaves behind his daughter, Victoria (Preston) Crupe and his 2 cherished granddaughters, Emily and Rachael, of San Tan Valley, AZ. He is also survived by his brothers Stephen and Joseph, sisters Cheryl (Cory) Phinney and Paula (Peter) Besson and sister in law Joyce Namer all of Ticonderoga, as well as six nieces and nephews along with two great nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Anna (Zachar) Namer along with his brother Fred and granddaughter Clara.

There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw will officiate.

Donations can be made in Gary's honor to North Country SPCA or the Ticonderoga High School Baseball Team.

